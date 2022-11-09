H﻿arry Poole, BBC Sport

Thomas Frank said his side - quarter-finalists last year after reaching the last four in 2020-21 - were in the competition to win it and he set up his team accordingly, welcoming Ivan Toney back from suspension in a strong line-up.

In his last opportunity to impress England manager Gareth Southgate before he names his final 26-man squad on Thursday, Toney did get on the scoresheet as Brentford swiftly asserted themselves.

And, after the Bees failed to bid on that early lead, Toney also offered a reminder of his spot-kick prowess in the subsequent penalty shootout, although Gillingham eked out a memorable victory.

Frank claimed Toney had already done enough to be selected for his first World Cup after the striker scored twice in a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton in mid-October.

But that remains an out-of-form Brentford's only win in two months - and Toney has not scored in 270 minutes of Premier League football since that double took his tally to eight goals in 10 games.

While his early contribution was not enough to see Brentford progress, Toney will hope he has done enough over the past months to convince Southgate.