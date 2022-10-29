Leicester 0-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "They changed it and it was a difficult game, because they had 10 players so deep and it's so difficult.

"After we scored the goal they changed their rhythm and in the Premier League the last few minutes are always difficult. It's a massive victory for us.

"Kevin de Bruyne is back. He was not playing good the last few games but today he was amazing. He knows it. There was no space today, we had to be patient."

Speaking to BBC Sport: "When they attacked more it was a game, they decided they could play like we could play and they couldn't adjust.

"It is important not to get frustrated when you have problems to attack because it is so difficult. It was really complicated.

"A lot of credit to Leicester for what they have done but we did not get frustrated.

"When they changed the rhythm we could not change the rhythm. We had to suffer."

On match-winner Kevin de Bruyne's performance : "It's not about the assist that Kevin always has, or the free-kick. I know he has these qualities, the last few games it was not him,.

"He needs his dynamic, when he can move in different pockets. What can I say about Kevin? Everyone knows him."

On goalkeeper Ederson: "Tielemans scored a fantastic goal against Wolves last week and repeated it today. He make a fantastic shot and Eddy made an incredible save."

On when striker Erling Haaland will return: "I don't know. He has ligament damage. He feels better, we will know more week.

"He won't play against Sevilla because we've already qualified and hopefully against Fulham he can help us.

"If not he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup."