By Phil McNulty, Chief football writer at Anfield

Manchester City will regard Anfield as their bogey ground as they left with defeat and a sense of injustice accompanying them yet again after the 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

City have only won twice in front of The Kop in 22 years and they were frustrated once more as the previously unstoppable Erling Haaland was kept at arm’s length and unable to take advantage of any chances that came his way.

Manager Pep Guardiola was enraged when Phil Foden’s strike, which would have given City the lead, was ruled out by VAR after a visit to the screen convinced referee Anthony Taylor that Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up.

City had plenty of the ball but were short of the crucial end product, which was always a danger in a game of fine margins, exemplified by Joao Cancelo’s slip that allowed Mohamed Salah to race clear for the winner with 14 minutes left.

It made it a miserable day for Guardiola and City and they have had a few of those at Anfield. It is probably a relief to them that their annual Premier League visit is out of the way.