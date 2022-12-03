Celtic's newest signing A﻿listair Johnston has been talking about his move to Glasgow, and just how excited he is to get going.

"When a club like Celtic comes calling, it will turn any footballer’s head," Johnston said.

"Especially for myself, growing up in a British household, Celtic was one of the clubs that is near and dear to our hearts. For me, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Speaking to Celtic's club website, he added: “[Ange Postecoglou is] looking for young, driven players who want to take that next step and compete at the highest level, compete in the top stages of Europe and, for me, that was something which just called out to me and it felt right.

“From everything I’ve heard, he’s a top manager and his whole coaching staff have just got glowing reviews from everyone I’ve talked to, so that was another thing which was a big selling point for me on Celtic, and just absolutely made it a home run for me to make the move to Celtic Park.”