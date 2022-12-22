Transfer news: Gunners could enter market to find Jesus cover
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the "transfer window is an option" as he looks at ways of covering the loss of striker Gabriel Jesus to a knee injury. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, the Gunners wanted Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez in the summer, but the 24-year-old opted instead to reunite with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. (VI, via Manchester Evening News), external
