Roberto de Zerbi apologised to the Brighton fans after his side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at struggling League One side Charlton.

Goalless at full-time, Solly March had the chance to win the shootout but sent his effort over, with Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo all also missing their spot-kicks.

“I’m sorry for the result and I’m sorry for our fans,” De Zerbi said. “We wanted to win the game and play in the quarter-finals.

“We played a good game, not a fantastic game, but enough to win it. We made a lot of mistakes in the last five metres, and on penalties you can lose.

“We had match point with March, but we made another mistake - and when you make another mistake, you have to lose.”