We asked you where Newcastle strengthen in the January transfer market and if James Maddison would be a good addition.

H﻿ere are some comments:

Peter: It's a difficult one but in my opinion if it's not broken don't fix it. The team are doing so well, I would wait until the end of the season and make an assessment then.

Neil: Given the difficulty in signing quality at the right price in January we should concentrate on good right-back cover providing none of our World Cup players get long term injuries.

Richard: For once I have a lot of faith in the Newcastle scouting setup. But it doesn’t work in isolation from the rest of the club. Players will see how much existing Newcastle players have developed and will see Newcastle as a place to go to in order to be better. Also, they will see success (and, you know, bags of cash) and want to come to play for Eddie Howe.

Peter: I think we need to let some of the squad players go - Lewis, Ritchie and Fraser I think could all be sold. I'd be sad to see Ritchie go as he's been a great servant to the club. I think we need to strengthen at full-back, especially right-back. Then another striker and attacking midfielder. Trossard and Maddison to boost the attack would be quality signings.