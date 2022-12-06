With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, Nottingham Forest have three matches before the Premier League begins in earnest.

F﻿orest have already started their preparations for the return of domestic football by taking on Stoke on Saturday and will have a behind-closed-doors fixture before taking on Olympiakos and Valencia.

T﻿uesday, 6 December, Atromitos v Nottingham Forest

S﻿aturday, 10 December, Olympiakos v Nottingham Forest, Piraeus, 17:00 GMT

Friday, 16 December, Valencia v Nottingham Forest, Valencia, 18:30 GMT

Before facing Manchester United on 27 December, Forest will host Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup on Wednesday, 21 December.