Where are Nottingham Forest playing before domestic football returns?
- Published
With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away, Nottingham Forest have three matches before the Premier League begins in earnest.
Forest have already started their preparations for the return of domestic football by taking on Stoke on Saturday and will have a behind-closed-doors fixture before taking on Olympiakos and Valencia.
Tuesday, 6 December, Atromitos v Nottingham Forest
Saturday, 10 December, Olympiakos v Nottingham Forest, Piraeus, 17:00 GMT
Friday, 16 December, Valencia v Nottingham Forest, Valencia, 18:30 GMT
Before facing Manchester United on 27 December, Forest will host Blackburn Rovers in the League Cup on Wednesday, 21 December.