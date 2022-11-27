'Once a Ranger, always a Ranger' - Van Bronckhorst

G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst has delivered an emotional farewell message in the wake of his Rangers sacking.

T﻿he Dutchman says the club will "always be in my heart" as he reflected on his 12-month reign.

"The opportunity to manage an institution like Rangers FC is a privilege which very few are afforded. As a former player, I understood the responsibility and magnitude of the task," Van Bronckhorst wrote on Instagram.

"My backroom team and I worked with energy, passion and were driven with a belief that we could achieve amazing things. We treated our roles with respect, optimism and determination.

"Rangers FC will always be in my heart and I wish the club all the success for the future. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger."