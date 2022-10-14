Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Leicester City

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:

W﻿hen asked if Eberechi Eze should be talked about for a World Cup call-up, Vieira said: "His performance will dictate if his name should be around the conversation or not."

J﻿ordan Ayew "is one of those players that you call a team player" and Vieira said playing the Ghanaian in central midfield has given his side an extra dimension.

After already facing Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, Vieira said: "I think we have performed quite well in some of the games."

H﻿e added: "We are now facing the teams that are around us, but it doesn’t mean it will be easy."

V﻿ieira was pleased with the way his side managed the game against Leeds last time out, but said: "I don’t want that to be a one off - I want that to be consistent."

O﻿n Leicester, who are bottom of the Premier League, he said: "In our mind, we are playing against a better team than what the league table is saying."

H﻿e added: "I don’t have any doubts about how good he [Leicester counterpart Brendan Rodgers] is as a manager and as a person."

