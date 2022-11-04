Erik ten Hag says now is not the time to cast final judgment on Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United career and has praised the midfielder’s recent displays.

The 25-year-old, who joined United from Ajax for £35m in 2020, shot to prominence while playing under Ten Hag for the Dutch giants.

Injuries have hampered his involvement this season but he played 58 minutes in Thursday’s 1-0 win against Real Sociedad and around 11 minutes against FC Sheriff last week.

Asked if a time may come where United have to accept Van de Beek hasn’t worked as a signing, Ten Hag said: "Yes. Not now. I think he had quite a good pre-season. He was injured, now back. Last week I think he played very well and today I think it was a decent performance.

"I know he can do better as I know him very well. He acted and delivered what I expect in terms of positioning, pressing, transition and accuracy. I think he can be more threat to an opponents’ goal, his biggest quality.

“In the time I am here, he is performing well in the game time we gave him.”

Ten Hag said he was waiting on medical updates on forwards Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho for Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, where Bruno Fernandes will be suspended.