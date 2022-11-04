Sutton's prediction: 0-2

I love what Eddie Howe is doing at United. They have got a really nice balance to the team, and are stingy defensively.

Howe has not just bought that improvement with the players he has signed - he is getting much more out of the United players who were already at St James' Park when he arrived 12 months ago.

United striker Callum Wilson is one of them, and I think he must go to the World Cup with England. The worry with Wilson is always his injury problems, but he is fit and absolutely flying at the moment.

Southampton are very up and down - I say that all the time, but the best example is how good they were in the second half against Arsenal recently, compared with how bad they had been before the break.

That makes it very difficult to predict what we will see from Saints week-to-week, whereas United are on such a high at the moment and they have found some consistency that is helping them get these good results.

Every time Miguel Almiron scores for United, Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has to eat more humble pie after he joked about the Paraguayan at the end of last season - and I wouldn't be surprised if Grealish is tucking into another slice on Sunday night.

Moorhead's prediction: 1-1

Benson's prediction: 1-3

F﻿ind out how Sutton, Moorhead and Benson think the rest of the weekend will go and cast your vote here