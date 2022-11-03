C﻿allum Wilson says team-mate Miguel Almiron has probably used a jibe made by Manchester City's Jack Grealish at his expense last season as motivation "internally".

Almiron has come alive in the past month, scoring six goals in his past six appearances, many of them spectacular.

S﻿peaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Wilson was asked by West Ham striker Michail Antonio if his team-mate was "fuming" about Grealish, who offered a critical view of Riyad Mahrez's performance on the final day of last season and said the Algeria winger was "playing like Almiron".

"﻿Obviously that comment was made but he [Almiron] is such a nice guy and really happy," said Wilson. "He didn’t even really comment on it to be honest, he just shrugged his shoulders.

"I think, internally, he’s probably used that as motivation and it’s driven him. I can imagine it would’ve been a bit frustrating to hear those things about himself and he’s thought, ‘you know what, I’ll put some respect on my name for myself’.

"﻿He's had quality in training ever since I arrived - it's just been about putting it into practice in games. It's credit to his hard work and the manager getting the best out of him."

