Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has headed to France for his latest loan move away from Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old has joined Reims for the season after 11 years on the books at the Gunners.

He spent the second half of last season at Championship side Middlesbrough, scoring three goals and getting three assists in 21 appearances.

Balogun has made two Premier League appearances for Arsenal and has also established himself as a key member of the England Under-21s, with four goals in seven games.