Gary Rose, BBC Sport at Villa Park

Two games, two defeats. It hasn't been a great start to the season for Everton but there shouldn't be cause for alarm yet.

Against Chelsea, Everton played well and perhaps deserved a point and although Villa were good value for their win, there was once again some signs of encouragement in this game for the Toffees too.

Their defence is certainly looking strong and once the new signings are completely settled then they should become a tough side to score against.

However, the problem right now is in attack with Anthony Gordon as a makeshift forward certainly not a long-term solution.

Frank Lampard is well aware and suggested he is looking to strengthen that area. A proper striker would certainly make a difference to this team.