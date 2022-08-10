United's Behich available to make debut in Alkmaar

New Dundee United left-back Aziz Behich will be free to make his debut for the club in Thursday's Europa Conference League second leg at AZ Alkmaar.

The Australian international signed from Turkish side Giresunspor last month.

However, work permit issues have meant the 31-year-old has had to wait to make his first appearance for the Tannadice club.

"It's a big boost for us," United boss Jack Ross said. "He's been desperate to play. He'll bring competition in that area of the pitch.

"He has huge international experience. Nothing much will faze him. United fans will enjoy watching him."