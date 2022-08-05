West Ham v Man City: Team news

West Ham's summer signing Nayef Aguerd is out after picking up an ankle injury in a pre-season friendly.

The Moroccan centre-back is the only definite absentee, while David Moyes could be tempted to hand a debut to Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is sidelined until September after undergoing knee surgery.

Striker Erling Haaland is set to make his first Premier League start after his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund.

Who would you pick in place of Aguerd?

Who are you starting at centre-back for City?