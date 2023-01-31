As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Everton still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mike: Everton are in desperate need of goals and pace. A striker who can score double figures before the end of the season is essential and has been for years. We never replaced Lukaku and didn't replace Richarlison last season. We lack pace in midfield and are crying out for someone who will drive forward and link play up quickly. Big job on for Dyche.

Ian: Sign anyone from the tea lady upwards. Let’s have a completely clean slate.

James: Hopefully with the funds generated from the Anthony Gordon sale, we can bring in a couple of players for modest fees from Europe or the Championship. I sincerely hope after the money wasted on McNeil and Maupay that we have learnt our lesson on paying over the odds for Premier League cast-offs.

Rob: Desperately need someone to put the ball in the back of the net. Links with the Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry excites me. He looks the whole package; strong, good with his feet and knows where the goal is! My only concern is that Coventry wouldn't want to lose him in January, especially if they still had eyes on the play-offs.

Chris: A proven goalscorer is a must! If they can also hold the ball up, be calm under pressure and link play, it would be perfect. A playmaker is wishful thinking. Gueye and Onana aren't working together and Iwobi is not going to thread that killer defence-splitting pass. Build the team around Onana, he is the one saving grace in this dire period.