Celtic close to Tomoki Iwata deal - gossip

Reports in Japan suggest midfielder Tomoki Iwata has agreed to join Celtic from Yokohama F Marinos, initially on loan with a view to a permanent deal. (Sponichi)

Iwata's former manager Tomohiro Katanosaka praises the player's work ethic, saying he "takes his football extremely seriously". (Record)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will make a late call on whether to pitch Josip Juranovic in at right-back against Rangers on 2 January, the Croatia international due to return from World Cup duty this week. (Sun)

Juranovic is unlikely to feature against Hibernian on Wednesday. (Record)

Getty Images

Is Tomoki Iwata on his way to Celtic?