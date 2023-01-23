Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks Chelsea are more likely to get into the top four than Liverpool.

"If I was to gamble on one I would probably say Chelsea due to the number of signings they have made this week," he told Match of the Day 2.

"Liverpool just don't seem to be able to get themselves going."

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy added: "They are both capable, but they are going to have to find some form - and fast - because the gap is still quite big."