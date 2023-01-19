We asked for your reaction to Celtic's 4-0 win at home to St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Here's what you said:

Andy: Another solid performance at home from Celtic. Kobayashi looked good and unlucky not to score on debut. Very neat finish from Kyogo with the lob and I'm sure changes will be made to freshen up the team against Morton.

James: Celtic looked really good going forward and scored some great team goals. St Mirren had a good 10-minute spell but overall Celtic were worthy winners.