Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea's Premier League game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues' boss:

Reece James is back in training but will not be fit for the trip to Anfield, while Ben Chilwell is at a similar stage in his recovery from injury.

Potter admitted there was a "lot of noise around" rumoured Chelsea transfer target Noni Madueke but said he would not speak about the PSV winger "until he's a Chelsea player".

He said there was "a chance" new £89m signing Mykhailo Mudryk would feature against Liverpool, stating that although he would not start, "there’s probably a role for him at some stage in the game".

Potter said there would not be "too many more" January signings at Stamford Bridge, adding he "had no complaints" about the squad and that he believed the team had already been strengthened by new arrivals.

Asked what would mark a successful season for Chelsea, who currently sit 10th in the Premier League, Potter said the Liverpool game was his focus and added: "I don’t worry about what is going to happen in five months' time."

He said Liverpool were one of the best teams the Premier League had ever seen and Jurgen Klopp one of its best managers.

