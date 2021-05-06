BBC Sport

Injured Costa out for final four games

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side's Premier League match against Tottenham on Saturday. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- Helder Costa's back injury, suffered in the draw against Manchester United, will rule him out for the rest of the season.

- Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha remain doubtful with knee and thigh injuries respectively. Bielsa did not confirm if they have trained and said "we will know on Saturday".

- Captain Liam Cooper is available after suspension but Bielsa says Diego Llorente and Pascal Struijk have shown they can play to the level required in his absence.

- There are "private negotiations" between the club and left-back Ezgjan Alioski, who is out of contract in the summer. Bielsa added: "If Alioski and the club decide to carry on the relationship, I would be in favour of this decision."

- He described the return of 8,000 fans for Leeds' final game of the season at Elland Road as "an experience always worth living".