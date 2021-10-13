Aston Villa v Wolves: Head-to-head stats
Aston Villa have won just one of their past seven home league games against Wolves - four draws, two lost - winning 4-1 in a Championship match in March 2018.
Meanwhile, Wolves have won four of their past seven league meetings with Aston Villa - one draw, two lost - more than they had in their previous 27 against the Villans (three wins, 10 draws, 14 lost).
Villa are unbeaten in their past five Premier League home games - three wins, two draws - with the Villans last having a longer run without defeat at home in the top flight between April and October 2011 (eight games).