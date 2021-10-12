Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher will make his first start for the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday's friendly against Qatar in Dublin.

The 22-year-old made his debut as a half-time substitute in the friendly against Hungary in June, but this will be his first home appearance for his country.

Kelleher said it will be a "special and proud moment", adding: "I've a good few family coming up to watch the game."

Republic boss Stephen Kelly said: "He deserves it. Caoimhin is a really natural goalkeeper. He's such a terrific talent."