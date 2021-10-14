Everton v West Ham: What does the form show?
- Published
West Ham have lost two of their past three Premier League games (one win), more than they had in their previous nine combined (one).
However, away from home West Ham are unbeaten in six Premier League matches (four wins, two draws), with the Hammers last having a longer such run in the competition back in January 2009 (seven games).
Everton have won seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side coming into this weekend’s games. It’s already as many (or more) as they won in each of their past three campaigns, with the Toffees last winning more points from behind in 2017-18 (14).