Manchester United's players - or at least those not involved in major tournaments this summer - have already returned for pre-season training.

The Red Devils currently have five friendlies lined up, starting with a visit to Wayne Rooney's Derby County on Sunday.

Here's their full pre-season schedule as it stands:

18 July: Derby County v Manchester United (Pride Park)

24 July: QPR v Manchester United (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

28 July: Manchester United v Brentford (Old Trafford)

31 July: Preston North End v Manchester United (Deepdale)

7 August: Manchester United v Everton (Old Trafford)

