West Ham have no interest in selling midfielder Declan Rice.

The 22-year-old is having an excellent Euro 2020 with England, which is bound to increase attention around him.

The Telegraph is reporting that Rice has already rejected two contract offers, external and knows he could massively increase his earnings at a top six club.

But he still has three years left on a contract he signed in 2018 - and the Hammers have the option to extend that by another season.

It puts them in a strong bargaining position and they show no signs of being willing to negotiate Rice's sale, given he was such a key player as they secured a sixth-placed finish and a place in the group stage of the Europa League.