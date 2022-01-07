Declan Rice would be the "perfect signing" for Manchester United, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Reports suggest United are unlikely to make any signings this month but will target Rice in the summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Edwards said: "I’m a big fan of his. He is, for me, the signing that Manchester United have been crying out for at least the last two years.

"Declan Rice is the perfect signing for Manchester United. He’s such a good player. He’s 22 years old and I had my misgivings a couple of years ago about how good he was but I see shades of Steven Gerrard in him and I don’t say that lightly. I don’t like comparing footballers to players that came before them.

"He was amazing for England at the World Cup and I’m really sorry to say this for West Ham fans because he’s come through the academy there, he’s loved in East London and quite rightly so.

"For me he’s not just one of the top English players in the Premier League, he’s one of the top players in the Premier League.

"He will instantly transform Manchester United’s midfield. If I was in charge that is the signing I would prioritise in the summer above all else."

