Are Newcastle in good shape?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

The Toon Army were waiting for the transfer window to kick in so their new mega-rich Saudi owners could flex their financial muscles.

The need was urgent but the stakes were raised by the fact that Eddie Howe's reign has been a slow burner so far and Newcastle are mired in the relegation zone.

Newcastle's power brokers have certainly been busy and there is no question they have added strength in depth with a collection of signings - but the big question is whether they are actually good enough to keep the Magpies up?

They have to be, otherwise it would be a catastrophe for the grand ambitions put forward by those in charge of Newcastle.

A win at Leeds United last time out was huge but what a game in store at St James' Park next Tuesday when new manager Frank Lampard brings Everton to town.

England right-back Kieran Trippier brings experience. Chris Wood, at £25m from Burnley, brings physicality and a focal point up front in the absence of injured Callum Wilson.

Dan Burn adds height and defensive strength from Brighton while manager Howe will hope Bruno Guimaraes, a £35m capture from Lyon, can add midfield quality. Matt Targett, signed on loan from Aston Villa, is an experienced left-back.

There was disappointment in the lengthy pursuit of Manchester United's Jesse Lingard but Newcastle's squad has certainly been invigorated.

It will take time to bed so many new signings in, but time is something Newcastle do not have.

Newcastle and Howe must hope this expensive roll of the dice mixes swiftly and brings the reward of Premier League safety.

