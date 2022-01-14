Leicester 19th-highest spenders in Europe in 2021

Leicester were the 19th-highest spenders in Europe on international transfers in 2021, new data published by football's world governing body Fifa shows.

Of the 20 European clubs to spend the most in 2021, 10 were from England.

The Foxes' noteable international transfers included Patson Daka's arrival from Red Bull Salzburg, as well as signing Boubakary Soumare from Lille.

