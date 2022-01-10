This was the latest chapter in a miserable season for Newcastle, whose billionaire owners watched on as their team were embarrassed by a team 16th in League One.

It was also a disappointing debut for Kieran Trippier, the defender signed from Atletico Madrid on Friday, a transfer that was supposed to signal the start of a transformation of the playing squad on Tyneside.

Much of the transfer talk on Tyneside has centred around defenders, but Callum Wilson's injury against Manchester United last month has left a gaping hole in attack.

The repercussions of that were patently evident. Eddie Howe's men created chances and played with urgency but lacked a cutting edge when it mattered.

"We're devastated for the fans," said Howe. "A great atmosphere, incredible feeling all the way during the game, even when we went behind.

"It motivates me to try to repay their faith and their support by winning games very soon."