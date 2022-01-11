John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

The January transfer window might be open but the only signing most Liverpool fans are interested in is already at the club. Overnight more Mo Salah quotes have emerged, external as he reiterates his desire to stay at Liverpool and how it’s up to the owners to make it happen.

I’ll be honest, I thought it would be all done by now, as not just Mo but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all enter the last 18 months of their contracts. It’s crazy to think all the front three that have terrorised European football and frightened defenders could be playing elsewhere by August 2023. But it’s Mo, with 23 goals already this season, that is surely the priority? Surely the one you move heaven and earth to keep?

Of course, this might all be part of the game. Negotiation tactics or a bit of pressure. Mo knows it doesn’t take much to get fans questioning the commitment of owners who have always been frugal when it comes to outlays on players, especially those approaching 30. It’s very possible it’s all in hand - that one day soon we’ll wake up to an announcement that it’s all done.

But while there is silence from the club, and Mo keeps smashing goals in, fans will remain nervous we might be in the last months of watching the best player in the world.

If he does move on, they'd better have a few aces up their sleeves, because we know they haven’t got them in their pockets.

