Richarlison's 'hat-trick' as Gomes returns
- Published
Skip twitter post
🔵 Thank you Goodison for another beautiful night 💙— André Gomes (@aftgomes) December 6, 2021
Happy to be back after a long period of time 🙌#COYB pic.twitter.com/YXuQdNYNQV
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Hat trick! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3XEClRYSMt— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 7, 2021
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
Been a tough few months for everyone but we never gave up fighting 💪🏽— Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) December 6, 2021
Goodison park was electric tonight when it had every reason not to be…. thank you 🙏🏽⚽️ @22Demarai 🚀 pic.twitter.com/eVUHEvzcJp
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3