Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his side from the win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

Luke Ayling returns to the side, while Mateusz Klich drops out. Pascal Struijk is also replaced by Junior Firpo.

Patrick Bamford returns to the bench.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips, Foreshaw, Dallas; Raphinha, James; Roberts.

Subs: Klaesson, Bamford, Rodrigo, Harrison, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, Shackleton, Jenkins.