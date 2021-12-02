'It's too easy to blame Benitez'

Everton's poor run cannot be blamed solely on manager Rafael Benitez, says former Premier League left-back Scott Minto.

The Toffees are now eight games without a win and Minto said their performance against Liverpool on Wednesday was nowhere near good enough.

"I do think it’s about the board and certainly about who is in charge of recruitment which you would think is Marcel Brands," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"It’s nearly half a billion pounds they’ve spend to not even be mid-table is not good enough.

"It’s too easy to blame Rafael Benitez. Yes, he’s former Liverpool. Yes, he’s said some things in the past. But let me tell you, he would have been absolutely desperate to get one over on Liverpool.

"Unfortunately, Everton never really stood a chance. I was slightly concerned with the team selection at the start but actually because he went 4-4-2 and played with two wingers and because fans didn’t want them to just sit back and lose and not even try, it could have been another Liverpool v Manchester United but it wasn’t.

"It wasn’t a million miles away but I think the performance was in terms of the effort Everton gave Rafael and the fans. Ultimately it was nowhere near good enough."

