Hassenhuttl on Saints form, three years in the job & respect for Potter
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game with Brighton at St Mary's.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
After conceding eight goals in the past three games, Hassenhuttl said: "We thought we'd put this away from our game but it's back on the list of things to solve. Clean sheets are so important to build on";
On the recent form of Nathan Redmond, who has assists in each of the past three home games: "He is staying fit, working hard and is physically in top condition. The only thing still missing from him is goals";
On his opposite number Graham Potter at Brighton: "I want to congratulate him on doing a very good job. They have made fantastic progress under him and we expect an intense game against them";
Hassenhuttl approaches three years in charge at St Mary's and remains very happy on the south coast: "I enjoy life here very much. It's a wonderful place to live. I love the people and love the respect they give me in every part of my life."