Knutsen ticks all the boxes for Canaries

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Kjetil Knutsen is being strongly linked with the vacant head coach role at Norwich City.

He led Bodo/Glimt to the Norwegian title last season. They recently beat Jose Mourinho’s Roma 6-1 in a Europa Conference League tie.

Magnus Gamlem, a sports journalist with Norwegian newspaper VG, thinks Knutsen has shown he can the best out of a squad that hasn’t cost a lot of money.

“It’s a fairytale. Their three highest scorers went out of the club, but this season they have reproduced it with a lot of new players.” Gamlem told me.

Whoever replaces Daniel Farke at Carrow Road will be expected to work with the existing model at the club. They don’t have billionaire owners, so the plan involves bringing players into the first team through the academy.

“A lot of the players who have brought success to the club are from the city of Bodo. A lot of them have been called up by the national team and they weren’t that before Knutsen arrived,” Gamlem added.