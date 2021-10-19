Caglar Soyuncu: It takes a lot of courage to make five changes against a team like Manchester United, but it didn't seem to make a scrap of difference to a Leicester side full of grit, determination and an awful lot of ability. Manchester United's star-studded team, on the other hand, just lacked grit.

Soyuncu clearly doesn't get phased by stardom. In fact, the better the opposition ,the better he seems to perform. This is the second time I've seen the Turkey centre-back score against a United side expected to win but who failed turn up.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week