Vieira - 'It is best to ignore abuse'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says "ignoring" abusive fans in football may be the best way of dealing with the issue.

Vieira's side host Newcastle on Saturday just days after the north-east club parted company with Steve Bruce, who has since opened up on the abuse he faced during his time in charge.

Frenchman Vieira says he has experienced abuse as a player and manager, and feels criticism is sometimes "over the line".

“At times we say it is the world we are living in, but we shouldn’t accept that,” said Vieira, 45. “Sometimes I think the best way is to ignore these people.

“I think maybe we are giving too much time to those people giving this abuse, especially on social media. I think one of the best ways to deal with it is to ignore this kind of abuse. When I say to ignore it, that includes the media."

Vieira, who has winger Wilfried Zaha available again, is pleased with Palace's progress under him given there are several new faces in the squad.

“We knew that it would be challenging to make the players gel and play together, and I think when you look at where we are we can be really pleased," he added. "I still believe there is more to come from some of the players."

