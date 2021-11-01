Patient Blues find goals again as size of Newcastle job made clear

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Chelsea had to be patient but their class came through in the end with three goals in a 16-minute second-half spell to finally end Newcastle’s stubborn resistance.

The hosts, cheered on by a capacity crowd at St James’ Park, rarely looked like breaching the Blues excellent defence, which has conceded only three goals in 10 Premier League matches.

Chelsea were without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, while Mason Mount - who scored a hat-trick against Norwich last week - was ruled out because of illness.

But boss Thomas Tuchel will be delighted goals are coming from all areas as right wing-back Reece James scored twice with well-struck efforts, before Jorginho added a third from the penalty spot. Only Liverpool, who are now three points behind the leaders, have scored more than Chelsea in the league.

For Newcastle, a new manager can’t come in quickly enough after a match that saw them manage just one shot on target, no corners and 21% possession. Whoever comes in on a full-time basis has a big job on their hands.