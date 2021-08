Tottenham played five friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Sunday's north London derby against rivals Arsenal.

Here are Spurs' pre-season friendly results in full:

17 July: Leyton Orient 1-1 Tottenham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

21 July: Colchester United 0-3 Tottenham (JobServe Community Stadium)

28 July: MK Dons 1-3 Tottenham (Stadium MK)

4 August: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham (Stamford Bridge)

8 August: Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)