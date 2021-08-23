Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City silenced the need for an out-and-out striker with a comfortable win at home to Norwich.

Yes, it's not the toughest test Pep Guardiola's side will face this season, but an impressive front three - particularly Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian didn't score, but he assisted two and was influential in a wider position - initially from the right and later the left.

There have been rumours of an exit, but once again he showed why he should stay and helped the Blues' fluid front line break through Norwich's defence.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his character and labelled him as an "important player".