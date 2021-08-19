Andrew Bassett, BBC Sport data analyst

I’m not the biggest fan of using distance covered data in isolation in football because it paints a partial picture of what’s going on - but I make an exception at the start of the season where we can use it to read into fitness levels and playing styles.

Across the opening round of fixtures, Brentford covered the furthest distance of any team in the Premier League - 116km.

The Bees also had the largest difference in distance covered in comparison with their opponent, running 5km more than Arsenal - the data backing up many people who felt Thomas Frank's side outran and outfought the Gunners.

For what it’s worth, goalscorer Christian Norgaard covered the furthest distance in the game at 12.5km.

Will this aggression and high press continue in the coming weeks?

Next up, they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, which happens to be the smallest pitch in the Premier League.