Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa is set for his 150th game in charge of Leeds United when they visit Southampton this weekend but numerical milestones are of far less significance to him than the numbers available for selection.

Raphinha's two impressive displays for Brazil from the bench are expected to see him start for the Selecao against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday morning. Realistically can he then be expected to be in prime condition for St Mary's?

Kalvin Phillips' fitness will be asked about after he pulled out of the England squad with a calf problem. Defender Luke Ayling (knee) and striker Patrick Bamford (ankle) are hopefully available after missing games before the international break. Updates on midfielder Adam Forshaw and defender Robin Koch will also be on the agenda as they look to return to action.