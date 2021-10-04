Spurs - and Son - finally get what they wanted

Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

Tottenham needed a win and a performance and they more or less got what they wanted, earning a first league victory since August.

It will have been especially gratifying for Nuno Espirito Santo to see his side retake the lead so soon after being pegged back. There was a grim sense of foreboding around the ground when Ollie Watkins made it 1-1.

Son Heung-min remains Spurs' most critical player as he set up both goals and regularly tormented the Villa defence. In some ways he has supplanted Harry Kane as the central figure in this team.

Last time an international break came along, it disrupted everything. This one can’t be allowed to take such a toll.