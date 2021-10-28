Liverpool v Brighton: Head-to-head stats
Having won their first six Premier League meetings with Brighton, Liverpool picked up just one point in their two meetings with the Seagulls last season, losing 1-0 in this fixture in February.
Following their 1-0 win at Anfield in February, Brighton are looking to secure back-to-back victories against Liverpool in all competitions for the first time. Indeed, the Seagulls have won just five of their previous 33 meetings in total against the Reds (nine draws, 19 defeats).
Liverpool have won 5-0 in their last two Premier League games, beating Watford and Man Utd. They are looking to become the fourth side to win three top-flight games in a row by 5+ goals, after Aston Villa in 1899, Chelsea in 2010 and Manchester City in 2017.