Brighton v Leicester: Last time out

Brighton host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A late goal from Daniel Amartey gave Leicester a 2-1 win against Brighton at the Amex in March 2021.

The Seagulls kicked off the scoring in the 10th minute when Adam Lallana scored his first goal in 503 days - and he was denied another by a smart Kasper Schmeichel save.

But Brendan Rodgers' side equalised after the break with Kelechi Iheanacho latching on to a Youri Tielemans pass and lifting the ball over Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

And after Sanchez failed to punch away Marc Albrighton's 87th-minute corner, the ball fell kindly for Amartey to net the winner.

Victory lifted Leicester above Manchester United and into second place in the Premier League, extending their unbeaten away run to 10 league games.

Meanwhile, Brighton remained a dangerous three points above the relegation zone in 16th.