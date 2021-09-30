George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal visit Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:

Granit Xhaka is out for three months after sustaining a "significant" knee injury in the win over Tottenham;

Arteta says they are lucky the Swiss midfielder isn’t out for longer as he "probably escaped an even worse injury” but his absence is a "big, big loss";

He said other players will have to step up in Xhaka’s absence because the Swiss midfielder is “a big player for us, somebody very important" but he has "other good players who can step in and do the job"

Arteta is pleased with the partnership developing between centre-back pairing Gabriel and Ben White;

The Arsenal manager is not getting ahead of himself after three consecutive Premier League wins: “Every defeat is a crisis and it should be a crisis. You have to deal with that pressure and, if you want to be the best, you should be able to cope with that”;

He says it will be a “competitive game” against an in-form Brighton side who “deserve” their recent results.

Follow Thursday's news conferences and Premier League build-up