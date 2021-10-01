Nesta McGregor, BBC Sport

As a child, Ian Wright had a profound impact on me. As an adult, nothing has changed.

Back then it was the gold tooth, the Bogle dance goal celebration and the cocksure way he strolled around a pitch. Today it's the way he continues to use his voice to speak out against all forms of discrimination.

Arsenal legend. England international. Unashamedly black.

He looked, sounded and behaved like people I was surrounded by growing up in south-east London. If Ian could make it, so could any of us. Although my dreams of becoming a professional footballer didn't pan out (Dulwich Hamlet's reserve team is the closest I got), now being employed to report on the sport isn't a bad back-up.

My life and Wrighty's life have some uncanny parallels. I share the same name with his mother (yes, Nesta) and I played in the same youth team as his son, Shaun Wright-Phillips. As a child, I played for Ten Em Bee FC - the same team where Wrighty got his start.

My grandmother always used to tell us not to place flowers on her grave - she wanted them while she was alive so she could smell them. So, Wrighty, thank you - here's a big bunch of whatever your favourite blossoms are. Take a sniff!

